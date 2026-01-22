The Golden State Warriors are on the road to Dallas for a marquee matchup against the Mavericks, highlighted by a reunion with former franchise star Klay Thompson.



Thompson enters this matchup in strong form. He’s averaged 21 points per game over the last three contests while shooting a scorching 52% from the field and 51% from three.



Golden State’s success won’t hinge on containing Thompson, but his off-ball movement and ability to heat up quickly must be noted.



Number one pick Cooper Flagg will garner the most attention after dropping 27 points on the Warriors on Christmas Day. Golden State secured the victory but is well aware that there is no fear from Flagg, who embraced the challenge Golden State will present.

The perfect storm for a big night from Curry

In regard to the Warriors, Stephen Curry is due. By his lofty standards, Curry is coming off a rather quiet three-game stretch, averaging just 16.3 points per game.

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

History suggests that stretches like this don’t last long, and facing the always competitive Klay Thompson will wake the cerebral assassin that is Curry. This has the makings of a signature performance from Curry, but expect Dallas to be all over him.



Sending doubles, blitzing him early, and all of the above. There isn’t a defense Curry hasn’t seen, so it will be imperative that he makes quick decisions. Execution will require crisp off-ball activity, which is critical to breaking down the Mavericks’ defense.

Kuminga doing well to raise his trade value

Jonathan Kuminga will be the X-factor tonight. In the ultimate game of chess, the Golden State Warriors forward returned to action last game following comments from Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy regarding Kuminga’s trade demand.



Dunleavy stated there appears to be no demand of value for Kuminga, yet the Warriors’ best promotion of him has been to sit him for 16 games, then use word of mouth to up his value through highlight packages and the Draymond Green Show.

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Kuminga has stayed ready, and it showed, to the tune of 20 points and five rebounds against Toronto, while proving that his impact goes beyond scoring. Playing with force, pushing the pace in transition, and crashing the glass are essential for him to be valuable to the Warriors while he’s still here and simultaneously raising his trade value.



When Kuminga is aggressive downhill, the Warriors’ offense gains a different dimension, broadening their versatility.

Podziemski is a bench warmer at this stage

One key rotation adjustment that is non-negotiable: Brandin Podziemski cannot start. He is not an NBA-caliber starter at this stage, and the role clearly belongs to De’Anthony Melton.

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

Melton is a better defender, playmaker, and shot creator than Podziemski, and it’s not even close.



The ability to guard multiple positions will be vital against the Mavericks’ perimeter-heavy attack, and Golden State must have the right personnel to match that.



Curry and Kuminga looking to light up Dallas

For a Warriors win, they must defend without fouling, control the glass, and control the tempo by playing faster than the Mavericks are comfortable with.

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

No Anthony Davis inside tonight means more room in the lanes to exploit Dallas with.



The duo of Curry and Kuminga have a real shot at making things work for the time being and securing a much-needed victory.