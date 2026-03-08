The Golden State Warriors suffered a 104-97 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, but their performance once again showed a team playing with discipline, poise, and defensive intensity despite being shorthanded. The Warriors’ game plan focused on defense leading to offense, with Draymond Green acting as the quarterback on that end of the floor.

Draymond continues his legendary defensive run

Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Green delivered a strong two-way performance, finishing with 16 points, four rebounds, and five assists while knocking down four three-pointers. Yet, his most significant impact was on defense against the reigning MVP and MVP candidate, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.



Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 points, but 14 of those came at the free throw line—a testament to how effectively he manipulates defenders and the rules in a manner reminiscent of James Harden during his MVP seasons.



For Green—who recently turned 36—to contend with elite offensive threats like Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in consecutive matchups highlights how remarkable his defensive IQ remains and his value to Golden State’s identity.

Golden State’s reliance on the three-ball was the only con in a game full of pros

Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Even in defeat, the narrow seven-point margin underscored the Warriors’ competitiveness. Without their full roster, the team continues to rely on energy, defensive cohesion, and ball movement to stay within reach against top opponents.



The main issue in this game was the lack of shooting; the Warriors shot only 31% from three, but they won the turnover battle, secured more rebounds, assists, and points in the paint.

Santos has been a model of consistency on both ends; Porzingis returns

Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Gui Santos has become one of Golden State’s most consistent contributors. Over the last eight games, Santos is averaging 15.1 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 50 percent from the field. His two-way impact and growing confidence have transformed him from a player fighting for recognition into one who clearly belongs in meaningful rotations.



Additionally, Kristaps Porzingis returned after missing time due to illness, adding nine points, five rebounds, and five assists. His floor spacing remains a key element within head coach Steve Kerr’s system, a point Kerr emphasized after the game when noting how the big man’s presence creates offensive opportunities.

Curry to be reevaluated this week

With Stephen Curry expected to be reevaluated later this week, Golden State’s recent performances suggest he will return to a team playing with confidence, structure, and belief—traits that could make the Warriors even more dangerous as they look ahead to making a run in this playoffs and next season.