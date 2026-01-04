There was some early adversity in this game as the Golden State Warriors took on the Utah Jazz.



Lauri Markkanen led all scorers with 35 points and helped establish a 12-point lead in the first half.



However, an incredible performance from Stephen Curry threw the Jazz off course, leaving Markkanen with a 0-15 all-time record against Golden State.



Draymond Green was ejected late in the first half, but instead of falling apart, the Warriors rallied to extend their lead to +19 and ultimately defeated the Jazz 123-114.

A consistent approach from this Warriors unit has turned the tide in their favor

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

The Warriors dominated the turnover, rebound, and second-chance points battles, a triad that often goes hand in hand with victory, regardless of the opponent.



This has become a staple that could give them their best shot. Over the last four games, they’ve kept turnovers under 20 and posted a 3-1 record, with their only loss coming against the Oklahoma City Thunder.



This version of the Warriors means business. High-level execution combined with a strong defensive effort, along with clearly defined roles, makes the burden of responsibility feel lighter.



Opportunities open up in ways that make the game more manageable for players like Brandin Podziemski, who at one point seemed hesitant to be a playmaker but ended up dishing out eight assists with zero turnovers against the Jazz.



Quinten Post has been starting at center, and beyond increasing his production, this defined role has boosted his confidence, as he’s shown a willingness to improve on defense.



It’s remarkable what consistency can do for a team, and Golden State has finally hit its stride.

Curry still the best show in basketball

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

Curry turned back the clock, scoring 20 points in the third quarter to ignite a decisive run that turned a halftime deficit into a surge of fluidity and precise execution.



Curry finished the night with 31 points on a 70.6 true shooting percentage.



That marked the 45th time Curry scored 20 points in a single quarter—the most ever in the play-by-play era, surpassing Kobe Bryant and James Harden.



Curry is playing at an elite level that few players have ever reached, and he’s doing so as the team’s primary offensive scoring option.



Players who measure up to Curry’s level include names like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kevin Durant, and LeBron James, but none of them were clear-cut first options as deep into their careers as Curry is now, and he’s the smallest of the bunch at 6’2”, 37 years old.



Being a first option in his 17th NBA season makes this run all the more impressive historically.



Curry isn’t just excelling for a 37-year-old—he’s performing at a level most stars only dream of at any age, redefining what late-career excellence looks like in the NBA.

A big trade on the horizon for the Warriors?

Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Everything is trending upward for this Warriors team. At 19-17 and 6-2 over their last eight games, Golden State is set to hit the road Monday night to face the LA Clippers, followed by an exciting eight-game home stand.



This stretch could be the turning point as they aim to crack the top-six seed, especially heading toward January 15th when Kuminga becomes available for a trade.



When they next hit the road after this extended home stand, the Warriors might look entirely different.