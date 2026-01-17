The Golden State Warriors return to action tonight against the Charlotte Hornets with momentum firmly on their side.



Aiming for their third straight win and their fifth victory in the last six games, Golden State must adopt a much less erratic approach against this very formidable, young Hornets squad.



Record-wise, the Hornets may look outmatched, but the trio of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Kon Knueppel is more than capable of spearheading a victory against any team in the league.



Their most recent victory was over the Los Angeles Lakers, and two games prior, they put up 150 points against the Utah Jazz.



For Golden State, this game will be about tightening any loose screws defensively while continuing their recent offensive surge.

Warriors must protect the basketball

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Turnovers, or the lack thereof, will be the focal point for the Warriors tonight.



The Hornets thrive in transition and a more erratic style of play. In their last matchup with Golden State, they beat the Warriors in fewer turnovers and more points off turnovers.



When the Warriors are careless with the basketball, it promotes Charlotte to play the fast, free style they’re so good at, but that is something Head Coach Steve Kerr must stress in this matchup to negate any growing confidence on the opposition’s part.



The Warriors controlling the tempo through their top guys while Draymond Green anchors the defense is a game within the game that experience will defeat poor discipline every time.



Curry is having an all-time great season at 37 years old

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Offensively, Stephen Curry remains the engine that runs this Warriors offense, averaging 28.1 points per game.



At this current pace, Curry, at 37 years old, is averaging the fourth-most points per game in his career.



This incredible benchmark is underscored by how he bends defenses without the basketball, making it much easier to exploit young, lower-IQ teams when all the attention and best defenders are on Curry, allowing open looks for teammates and sublime ball movement when executed at a high level.



That’s where Jimmy Butler’s recent performances become so valuable.



In their last matchup, Butler had seven assists against the Hornets, and he’s averaging 23 points on 53.9% shooting over his last six games.



Butler has been providing the perfect balanced attack, bringing a level of versatility to the Warriors that opponents are finding hard to stop, especially when players are making their open looks.

Golden State has been on a roll

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Perhaps the most encouraging sign for Golden State has been the rise of role players maximizing their playing time.



Contributions from the top guys to the tenth man have fueled this recent run, giving the Warriors depth, energy, and versatility on both ends.



The Hornets’ lack of consistent depth, paired with their youth, should make this game a win for Golden State as they continue their climb in the Western Conference standings.