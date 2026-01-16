The Golden State Warriors’ latest 126–113 victory over the New York Knicks was a testament to resilience, timely shot-making, and defensive execution.



Prior to the game, it was noted that this could be a potential trap game for Golden State, as the Knicks, while still very serviceable, were without their ace, Jalen Brunson.



At first, the Warriors looked checked out, as they fell behind by 17 in the first quarter.

Golden State quickly stabilized, cutting the deficit to five by the end of the quarter and gradually asserting control as the game progressed, led by the supreme duo of Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler.

This duo of Curry and Butler have championship winning potential

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Butler was the driving force, delivering one of his most complete performances so far this season.



He bullied the Knicks for 32 points and eight rebounds, consistently punishing mismatches and attacking New York’s soft interior defense.



Butler’s shot diet is usually heavy on free throws, but he took only five in this contest, proving his ability to carve out a tremendous stat line without going to the line.



Butler’s physicality set the tone, particularly when the Warriors needed steady offense to alter the momentum in the second half.



Curry and Butler, both playing at a high level, just need a competent cast, and they’re getting the job done.



As Butler operated as the ultimate Swiss Army knife, it was Curry, with his cerebral shot-making, who complemented him perfectly.



Curry had 27 points and seven assists, and his gravity warped the Knicks’ defense, creating easy lanes and open looks for the Warriors to exploit all game long.

Moody raising trade value or staying with the Dubs?

Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Moses Moody was the x-factor in this one.



The knockout punch against the Knicks came when Moody erupted for 21 points on an ultra-efficient 7-for-9 from three-point range.



For all the defense the Knicks could muster, it was Moody’s demoralizing threes, time and time again, that chipped away at the Knicks’ armor, forcing New York into uncomfortable rotations.



With each triple, the Knicks’ defensive lapses and lack of communication were further exposed as defenders scrambled out to Moody too late.

The Warriors are stacking wins with a consistent approach

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The Warriors’ defense was relentless after a slow start in the first quarter.



They recorded six blocks and seven steals, swarming ball handlers and clogging passing lanes with a sense of urgency.



That active defense fueled their third-quarter surge, when the Warriors flipped the game and built a commanding lead with timely shot-making and improved interior presence, outscoring the Knicks in points in the paint.



The Warriors have won four of their last five games in convincing fashion.



No longer are the Warriors struggling for victories.



This change in approach, modeled on consistency within rotations and a top defense in the league, may be enough to cultivate another title run.



With reports looking like smoke screens in regard to how the Warriors will operate with the trade deadline looming all they can do is keep stacking wins.