The Golden State Warriors are looking to extend their dominance as they host the Miami Heat tonight.



Golden State is currently 5-1 during this home stand, while Miami’s visit carries both historical and emotional weight.



The two franchises are tied at 37-37 all-time, with Miami winning the last three matchups against the Warriors.



This night also marks Andrew Wiggins’ first game back in San Francisco against his former team and Jimmy Butler’s first game suiting up against the team he led to two NBA Finals, the Miami Heat.

Butler must set the tone and rough up the Heat

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This game profiles as a battle of discipline and high-level execution.



Both teams rank in the top 10 in defending the three-point line, with Miami sitting among the league elite, limiting perimeter looks.



For the Warriors to set the tone, success starts with generating high-quality open looks through sublime ball movement and cutting.



Keeping this great Miami defense on their toes will be crucial, and that’s where Butler will become so valuable.



Miami thrives on disrupting rhythm with contact and constant pressure, and that’s the style of play Butler thrives in.



He can’t wait to get a mismatch on the likes of Norman Powell or Jaime Jaquez Jr.



Both are competent players, but defensively, they can do nothing with Butler on a mission.



He will meet their defensive schemes with poise and composure as he and Draymond Green spearhead a defensive unit ready to break this losing streak against Miami.



Through discipline, drawing fouls, and playing the Warriors’ brand of basketball, not allowing themselves to be conformed to the Heat brand, Butler and Green are the perfect anchors to turn the tides in the Warriors’ favor on this occasion.

The Heat may look to sell out and stop Curry by all means

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

It was noted last game how “gimmicky” the Hornets were in having a full sellout defense employed to stop Stephen Curry.



The saving grace for the Warriors in that contest was the role players hitting their shots. That will have to be key in this occasion as well.



Sure, it didn’t work out for Charlotte, but they bet on the fact that the Warriors have more streaky shooters in their lineup, and it failed them.



In the midst of the Warriors finding their footing with consistent roles and a winning streak, there’s a very high chance these role guys will be serviceable again tonight, but De’Anthony Melton won’t be playing.



His 17.3 points per game in the last three contests will be heavily missed, opening up room for Miami to take advantage of Golden State’s lack of depth and on-ball shot creators outside of Butler and Curry.



Curry will be starting in the All-Star Game

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

Ultimately, the path to victory tonight lies in defensive discipline and depth answering the call.



As commonly stated, “winning the games within the game,” but with Curry coming off a modest 14-point night, expect him to be aggressive against the Heat tonight to secure this victory.



Especially with the recent announcement that Curry will be an All-Star Game starter for the 11th time, he will look to light it up against the Heat, no pun intended.



If the Warriors can stay connected behind Curry, matching that aggressive pursuit and embracing the challenge from opening tip, all the tools are there to snap their string of losses to the Heat and cap off another successful night at the Chase Center.