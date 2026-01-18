The Golden State Warriors continued their upward trajectory with a convincing 136-116 blowout victory over the Charlotte Hornets.



The Warriors extended their winning streak to three games while showcasing a two-way balanced attack that has left defenses at their mercy during this home stand.



Jimmy Butler was a pre-tip-off scratch as Golden State had to navigate last-minute adjustments to fortify his absence, and they did so seamlessly.

Melton has been a savior for the Warriors

De’Anthony Melton has been playing out of his mind for the Warriors, and he once again set the tone, leading Golden State with a season-high 24 points. He reinforced why he’s so important to what the Warriors do night in and night out.



Over the last six games, Melton is averaging 17.2 points per game on excellent efficiency while doing so in limited time.

Melton isn’t even cleared to play starter minutes, but his impact is felt immensely when he’s on the floor.



Melton’s ability to thrive on and off the ball, paired with his quick decision-making, punished Charlotte’s seemingly aggressive schemes and prevented the defense from overloading entirely on Stephen Curry.

Draymond shuns the Hornets for poor defense

That defensive overcommitment was the biggest storyline of the contest. The Hornets threw constant “gimmicky” looks at Curry—face-guarding him, trapping early, and staying attached even as he walked to the bench and tunnel.

Draymond Green addressed it in the postgame presser, noting that the Warriors made Charlotte pay for selling out so heavily. Green was the embodiment of such remarks, finishing with 20 points and six assists.



He repeatedly attacked short rolls, pushed the pace, and orchestrated the offense as Curry drew multiple defenders time and again.

Podziemski finally stringing together good games

The player spotlight for this game is much deservedly on Brandin Podziemski. Podziemski’s continued development has been encouraging for a bench unit that takes pride in showing how good they are when Curry isn’t on the floor.



Podziemski posted 16 points and seven assists, making this his third straight game with 15 points.

His growth since Melton’s return has been noticeable; the healthy competition of having Melton be so productive has sharpened Podziemski’s decision-making and execution.



Podz knowing he has to be on his best game every game and not relax as if it’s already written that he’s some franchise player has done wonders. If the Warriors pay him big time, that friendly contract he’s playing on now will pale in comparison, and he must sustain and exceed his worth when it’s time to negotiate.

Golden State continues to build winning habits

Overall, this victory highlighted Golden State’s evolving offensive identity for the better.

When opponents overextend on Curry, the Warriors now have multiple players capable of exploiting such an imbalance.



With great contributions across the roster and momentum building, with a top-four offensive rating in the last three games, Golden State is finding their rhythm at just the right time.