Golden State enters tonight’s matchup in familiar territory: short-handed and overlooked, with something to prove.



Reports indicate that Stephen Curry and Kristaps Porzingis are likely sidelined until after the All-Star break, and with that understanding, the current Warriors rotation will lean on a committee approach — one that has shown real resolve in the last few games.

Moody looks to lead the charge in Curry’s absence

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Fresh off a 25-point performance, Moses Moody has become one of the most reliable perimeter threats for the Warriors.



Moody is averaging 14.4 points while shooting 43.2% from three over his last 10 games.



His growth as a shot-maker off movement and in catch-and-shoot scenarios has evolved him into a vital role in the rotation.



In Curry’s absence, he will be important to help Golden State maintain spacing on offense without that usual gravity.

Defensively, the Warriors are still trending in the right direction, even without Jimmy Butler.



Despite a six-point loss in their last outing, they controlled the turnover battle and constantly disrupted passing lanes.



That activity will be crucial against a Memphis team searching for an identity after dealing Jaren Jackson Jr. to Utah.



Without Jackson anchoring the defense or serving as a half-court release valve, the Grizzlies have struggled to generate consistent offense and rim protection.

There is tremendous poise with this group for Golden State

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

For Golden State, the keys are clear. First, sustain defensive pressure—particularly at the point of attack.



De’Anthony Melton’s on-ball defense and ability to jump passing lanes can tilt possessions quickly. Second, value poise.



Pat Spencer’s steady decision-making has helped stabilize second units and limit self-inflicted mistakes.



Finally, win the margins: turnovers, transition defense, and three-point efficiency.



As long as Moody continues his aggressive play and the Warriors replicate their recent defensive intensity, Golden State has a real path to grinding out a road win—even without its stars.