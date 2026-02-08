The Golden State Warriors’ 105-99 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers told a familiar story for a team currently surviving on grit rather than star power. On the surface, the Warriors did much of what was required to win.



They dominated the turnover battle by a +10 margin, defended with purpose, and held the Lakers to just 41 points in the first half.



This unit without Stephen Curry looks much more comfortable on the floor and plays as if it has something to prove. Unfortunately, on this night, shots didn’t fall.

LeBron loves to play the Warriors

The Warriors’ energy and collective effort are undeniably better after that victory over the Suns. However, games are decided more by star power, shot-making, and those attributes in crunch time.



That is where the absence of Curry loomed largest. Golden State struggled mightily from beyond the arc, shooting just 27.5% from three-point range. The Warriors simply couldn’t convert enough shots to keep pressure on Los Angeles.

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

As the game wore on, the lack of a true offensive closer became evident.



This wasn’t an issue for the Lakers, led by a 20-point, 10-assist night from LeBron James. James may be the oldest player in the league, but some of his best performances of his career have come against Golden State, and he tends to bring his best when playing the Warriors.



The Lakers really leaned into that when it mattered most, and that was ultimately the difference-maker in this contest.

Role players gaining confidence

There were still significant positives for the Warriors. Moses Moody’s usage saw a jump without Curry in the lineup, and this may be the most comfortable Moody has looked since Curry went down.

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Moody scored 25 points, made five threes, and added three steals, showcasing extreme confidence in his abilities and building a performance to grow from on both sides of the floor.



Pat Spencer continued to validate his roster spot with 14 points, five rebounds, and seven assists, while Gui Santos remained a steady presence with 15 points and eight rebounds.

Curry and Porzingis may be out until after All-Star break

This Warriors unit plays with a noticeable chip on its shoulder, thriving on effort and cohesion while embracing being counted out.

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

With Curry and Kristaps Porzingis likely sidelined until after the All-Star break, upcoming matchups against the Grizzlies and Spurs offer valuable opportunities to build confidence.



If this unit continues to grow together, Golden State could be poised for a dangerous second-half surge once its stars return.