The Golden State Warriors enter their matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers undermanned once again, and with only 22 games left this season, the margin for error grows thinner with every game.



Stephen Curry is expected to miss at least five more games as he undergoes reevaluation after already sitting out the last ten games, while Kristaps Porzingis remains sidelined with a disclosed illness.



The organization is prioritizing long-term health over short-term urgency, understanding that rushing Curry back could cause more damage. But with the playoffs around the corner, how will the Warriors stack wins to make a legit run out of the play-in tournament?

Moses Moody should be the bona fide first option for Golden State

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Golden State must continue navigating this stretch with a rotation built largely on role players. The developmental benefits have been evident, but sustainability remains the central concern.

The Warriors’ system is predicated on high-volume three-point shooting and swarming, rotational defense. When both elements are clicking, they can overwhelm most opponents. When they are not — as seen in the loss to the Los Angeles Lakers — the offense can appear stagnant without a true go-to scorer to stabilize half-court possessions.

Production from Moses Moody, who is shooting 40 percent from beyond the arc this season, becomes critical. Moody is an ultimate competitor, and to give the Warriors the best chance at victories, he must be prioritized as the optimal scoring option. His perimeter efficiency must translate into volume, not a measly 11 shot attempts, as displayed against the Lakers.



The Warriors want to stay in games; they must put a player like Moody in a position to have the scoring chances of star players and hope that the hard work he’s put in will pay off.



Meanwhile, Al Horford will make Moody’s job even easier with his ability to stretch the floor as a pick-and-pop threat. This will be essential for creating driving lanes and preventing the Clippers from collapsing defensively.

Garland makes Clippers debut tonight

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Clippers counter with elite star power. Kawhi Leonard has been dominant, averaging 30 points over his last three games on remarkable efficiency, dictating tempo, and exploiting mismatches in isolation.



The additions of Benedict Mathurin and Darius Garland — with Garland set to make his season debut with the Clippers — add dynamic scoring and ball-handling versatility to an already athletic roster.

A tough stretch of games ahead, but the Warriors can pull away with one victory

For Golden State, the formula is clear: win the three-point battle, force turnovers to generate transition offense, and rebound collectively to offset the Clippers’ athletic advantage.



In a tightly contested Western Conference, emerging from this three-game stretch with even a single statement victory could serve as a morale-shifting accomplishment.

Team Record Seed Last 10 GB (for 6th) L.A. Lakers 36-24 6th 5-5 — Phoenix Suns 34-26 7th 4-6 2.0 Golden State 31-29 8th 4-6 5.0 LA Clippers 28-31 9th 5-5 7.5