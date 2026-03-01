The Golden State Warriors suffered a humbling 129-101 defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers, and underlying trends are becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.



Golden State has now dropped three of its last five games — all of which Draymond Green suited up for.



In the two games he missed, the Warriors won convincingly and eclipsed 65+ first-half points in both outings. Against the Lakers and Pelicans, they failed to crack 50 before halftime, and both games ended in losses.

Time for a lesser role from Draymond Green

Green’s basketball IQ remains elite, but the spacing dilemma is glaring. Defenses are simply ignoring him on the offensive end.



They constantly sag off him and clog driving lanes, disrupting off-ball actions while Green stands alone, perplexed about whether to pass or shoot. Because he’s shooting, the shot will be of lower quality.

The result is a cramped half-court offense that becomes far easier to scheme against.



The Lakers exploited that dynamic from the opening tip, building rhythm early and stretching the lead to 32 points at its peak.

It was the Lakers bombing away from deep

Luka Doncic orchestrated the dismantling with 26 points, six rebounds, and eight assists, while Los Angeles shot a blistering 46.3% from three compared to Golden State’s 27.3%.



The Warriors’ supposed energy catalysts — Brandin Podziemski and De’Anthony Melton — combined to shoot just 29% from the field and 18% from deep, neutralizing any hope of a comeback within the game plan of high-volume three-point shooting.

Lingering injuries may keep Golden State in the play-in

Injury uncertainty compounds the concern. Stephen Curry indicated his return from a runner’s knee issue will take “a bit longer.”

At the same time, Kristaps Porzingis has appeared in only one of nine games since arriving in Golden State and remains sidelined with a disclosed illness.



Right now, results — and spacing — suggest the Warriors must reevaluate their formula quickly, given expectations that their stars won’t be returning in the immediate future but hopefully sooner rather than later.