Warriors visit Lakers opening night preview

As the fog rolls over Crypto.com Arena on this crisp October night, the Golden State Warriors stride in ready for a showdown.



It’s opening night 2025-26, and facing the Lakers isn’t just a game—it’s a grudge match filled with history, hype, and the perfect way to start the season.



No LeBron James on this occasion, as sciatica sidelines him for the next few weeks—his first opening night miss in 23 years—leaving Luka Doncic to shoulder the load.



Regardless, this is redemption for Golden State following heartbreak in the playoffs; they have reloaded in preparation to chase another championship ring.

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

Setting championship expectations early for the Warriors

Last season, Golden State tallied 48 wins and exited in the second round against Minnesota, but the mid-year acquisition of Jimmy Butler changed everything.



The media took constant jabs at Golden State when Curry lacked a clear second option, making it harder for him as defenders solely focused on him.



But these same critics have since done a 180, with some even calling the Warriors the best starting five in the NBA.



Curry, now 37, remains the leader for Golden State in an unparalleled fashion, but he’s never needed a super team to succeed—just a competent roster and good health to be a true championship contender.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Butler, now 36 and fully acclimated, adds playoff grit; expect him to feast on LA’s defensive lapses with his ability to get to the line at a remarkable rate.



Draymond Green will anchor the defense, with elite veteran big man Al Horford making his Warriors debut.



Kuminga, fresh off signing an extension, will also aim to set the tone in whatever role is asked of him—be it a great defender, playmaker, or rebounder—as easier scoring opportunities will present themselves.

Prediction

A cast of young supporting players will look to take a step tonight, including Brandin Podziemski, Quinten Post, and rookie Will Richard, as the Lakers have no match for Golden State’s versatility and depth.



It will be the Doncic show for Los Angeles tonight, but against the league’s best defense in Golden State, it could spell disaster for the young star.



Starting the season on the right note as a veteran team might make all the difference. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has decided on the starting lineup but will not reveal it until just before game time.

Prediction: 120–109, Golden State victory.