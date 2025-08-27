Warriors urged to pursue perfect fit at guard in free agency

Malik Beasley may be just what the Golden State Warriors need to contend for a title next season.
Warriors prodded to add Malik Beasley
Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey labeled Beasley as one of the most intriguing free agents remaining on the open market.
The Georgia native is coming off the second-best year of his career last season. Beasley averaged 16.3 points per game for the Detroit Pistons.
Golden State would be a perfect fit for the former No. 19 overall pick. Beasley — who finished in the top-10 in three-point field goals made in three of the last four seasons — is an elite outside shooter.
What Beasley could do for the Warriors
As a player who can connect from three-point land, as well as score in many ways, the veteran two guard could step right into the starting lineup for a team in Golden State that could use his offense.
Also, Buddy Hield had a down season for the Warriors a year ago. Beasley has shown consistency that could ensure Golden State should Hield, or Brandin Podziemski, play below their maximum potential.
With $168.9 million on their books for next season, Golden State is $14.3 million above the salary cap, but could make another worthy investment that could help them overcome the West next season.