Warriors urged to pursue perfect fit at guard in free agency

August 27, 2025

Malik Beasley may be just what the Golden State Warriors need to contend for a title next season.

Warriors prodded to add Malik Beasley

Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey labeled Beasley as one of the most intriguing free agents remaining on the open market.

Jan 9, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) dribbles defended by Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena.
Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Georgia native is coming off the second-best year of his career last season. Beasley averaged 16.3 points per game for the Detroit Pistons.

Golden State would be a perfect fit for the former No. 19 overall pick. Beasley — who finished in the top-10 in three-point field goals made in three of the last four seasons — is an elite outside shooter.

What Beasley could do for the Warriors

As a player who can connect from three-point land, as well as score in many ways, the veteran two guard could step right into the starting lineup for a team in Golden State that could use his offense.

NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons, malik beasley
Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Also, Buddy Hield had a down season for the Warriors a year ago. Beasley has shown consistency that could ensure Golden State should Hield, or Brandin Podziemski, play below their maximum potential.

With $168.9 million on their books for next season, Golden State is $14.3 million above the salary cap, but could make another worthy investment that could help them overcome the West next season.


