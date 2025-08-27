Warriors urged to pursue perfect fit at guard in free agency

Malik Beasley may be just what the Golden State Warriors need to contend for a title next season.

Warriors prodded to add Malik Beasley

Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey labeled Beasley as one of the most intriguing free agents remaining on the open market.

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Georgia native is coming off the second-best year of his career last season. Beasley averaged 16.3 points per game for the Detroit Pistons.

Golden State would be a perfect fit for the former No. 19 overall pick. Beasley — who finished in the top-10 in three-point field goals made in three of the last four seasons — is an elite outside shooter.

What Beasley could do for the Warriors

As a player who can connect from three-point land, as well as score in many ways, the veteran two guard could step right into the starting lineup for a team in Golden State that could use his offense.

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Also, Buddy Hield had a down season for the Warriors a year ago. Beasley has shown consistency that could ensure Golden State should Hield, or Brandin Podziemski, play below their maximum potential.

With $168.9 million on their books for next season, Golden State is $14.3 million above the salary cap, but could make another worthy investment that could help them overcome the West next season.





