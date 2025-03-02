Warriors to ink veteran forward to 2nd 10-day contract

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors are keeping Kevin Knox around after signing him to a 10-day contract this winter.

Warriors: Kevin Knox could be on verge of fixed roster spot

According to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, the Warriors are going to ink Knox to another 10-day deal (h/t NBC Sports’ Bay Area’s Dalton Johnson):

“The Warriors will sign Kevin Knox to a second 10-day contract, per sources. Knox has been with the organization back to the summer and impressed with the main team the last 10 days. Earned a brief rotation shot last night in Orlando and had a putback dunk,” Slater reported.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Knox could be valuable bench depth for playoff run

The 25-year-old wing gives Golden State a player that can find his own pull-up jump-shot off the dribble. Knox also brings efficient scoring to the Warriors, exemplified by his 47.4 percent field goal clip across five games this year.

The Kentucky product followed up his performance against the Magic by logging just over seven minutes against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. He finished with one point and one rebound. Knox had a season-high outing on Feb. 25 against the Charlotte Hornets, scoring 12 points along with five rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 14:44 of action.

Should Knox continue to impress the Warriors’ coaching staff, he could follow this upcoming 10-day contract with a fixed roster spot for the rest of the campaign. Golden State could use a big, athletic body like his to fortify the end of their bench.