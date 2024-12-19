Warriors to face surging Grizzlies with star PG back from injury

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors will be reacquainted with former All-Star Ja Morant when they battle the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night.

Warriors have to deal with healthy Ja Morant vs. Grizzlies

Morant (low back soreness) was listed as questionable ahead of the Warriors game. Though, on Thursday afternoon, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reported that the Murray State product will suit up for the Western Conference clash.

Murray has been injury-stricken dating back to last season and has missed much court time for ailments as well as off-the-court reasons. In 2024-25, the South Carolina native has already missed 11 of the Grizzlies’ 27 games. Nevertheless, that won’t reach 12 when the Warriors march into the FedEx Forum.

Warriors will have hands full with Morant’s paint prowess

Golden State has to come prepared for a dynamic attack from Morant. He is averaging 22 points and a staggering career-high of 8.4 assists in only 28.6 minutes per night while also collecting 1.1 steals. His prowess as a nonpareil aerial threat will test the Dubs’ interior strength.

The Warriors are 6-5 against the Grizzlie,s with Morant active in Memphis’ lineup over the course of his six-year NBA career and 3-1 in their last four head-to-head matchups. Golden State will look to make it 7-5 against a Morant-led Grizzlies team that have won eight of their last 10 games and have surged all the way to the No. 2 seed in the West.