Warriors’ brass optimistic newly-added PG will help young star thrive in new role

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Brandin Podziemski may be the biggest benefactor of Dennis Schroder joining the Golden State Warriors. Podziemski has been competing despite having a down season. The second-year guard is averaging 7.7 points and 4.6 rebounds per game — down from the 9.2 PPG and 5.8 RPG that helped him finish No. 5 in Rookie of the Year voting in 2023-24.

Moreover, he’s shooting a poor 37.6 percent from the field and 25 percent from the three-point line. No matter, Golden State’s shot callers are confident that Schroder’s integration into their fold will allow Podziemski to play off the ball more and find easier opportunities in his new role.

Warriors GM high on off-ball role for Brandin Podziemski

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

NBC Sports Bay Area & California shared Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr.’s press conference addressing their trade for Schroder, where he said this about the team’s new backcourt situation (h/t NBA Analysis’ Andrei De Guzman):

“I think this move, for both him and Steph, is something we view as additive and helps them,” Dunleavy Jr. said. “Brandin was really, really good last year and I think a part of it was having Steph and CP – two other handlers alongside him. And so, I think this move enables Brandin and Steph to always be on the court with another handler, whether it’s the two of them – Dennis and Brandin or Dennis and Steph.

“So, I think it makes a lot of sense and again, this is something that boosts and helps Brandin. We feel good about it in that regard as well.”

Podziemski has a smooth handle. He is also adept at getting to his spots. He’s just not seeing the bottom of the cylinder thus far this season, coinciding with him being looked to to find his own shot more. Thus, having a secondary playmaker like Schroder who can find him when he’s open could begin the process of lifting him out of his cold slump. Whether the 21-year-old is on the floor with both Schroder and Curry, or just one of them, Podziemski should find easier opportunities when defenses collapse on the two aforementioned floor generals.

Warriors’ Steve Kerr set on Podziemski playing with PGs

Also per NBC Sports, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr also touched on the new dynamic, saying this:

“I think this will help Brandin. If you think about last year, he was playing next to Chris Paul and/or Steph [Curry] most of his minutes,” Kerr told reporters before Sunday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks. “This year, stepping into a primary ball handling role, that’s a much tougher job. I think this will actually help him settle into a more familiar role that he was in last year.”

Thus, Podziemski will get a shot to right the ship and channel the level of play that led him to be viewed as a potential future star. The 2024 NBA All-Rookie First Team honoree’s first opportunity will come in Golden State’s showdown against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night, where Schroder will make his Warriors debut.