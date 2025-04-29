Warriors take a 3-1 series lead after controversial Game 4 win

Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The Warriors have established a strong advantage as the seventh seed, thanks to the remarkable performances from their players protecting the home court. In Game 3, Jimmy Butler missed the matchup due to a pelvic contusion, but the Warriors took care of business.

However, when Butler returned for Game 4, the desperation from Houston was evident. The Rockets were fully committed to stealing a game on the road, but it wasn’t enough. Butler delivered an impressive performance, scoring 27 points, grabbing five rebounds, and providing six assists, with 23 of his 27 points coming in the second half on an amazing 88% true shooting percentage.

This game was a masterclass in resilience, veteran savvy, and clutch execution, swinging the series decisively in the Warriors’ favor as they took a commanding 3-1 lead.

The Warriors set the tone early

The first half of the game was a fierce battle, showcasing a chess match of defensive skill and execution. The Warriors set the tone early, with defensive powerhouse Draymond Green making things uncomfortable for the Rockets.

However, Houston’s youthful energy and physicality brought them back into the contest. A scuffle in the first quarter involving Curry, Brooks, and Green resulted in technical fouls for all three players, which set the tone for the rest of the match as Brooks continued to provoke Green, only to learn the hard way as the game progressed.

Houston’s aggressive play style led them into foul trouble early on. This allowed the Warriors to play with more freedom, and Brandin Podziemski started to find his rhythm. Podziemski finished the game with 26 points on 50% shooting, along with five rebounds and five assists.

The Third Quarter Warriors

For a decade, the Golden State Warriors have been known as the “Third Quarter Warriors.” Even though the “Hamptons Five” are no longer with the team, their influence still lingers.

The Warriors came out strong in the second half, launching an impressive 18-1 run. This surge boosted their confidence and highlighted the Rockets’ inability to keep up with their intensity, which ultimately played to the Warriors’ advantage.

With crucial plays and exceptional coaching, the Warriors seized the momentum from Houston. They forced the Rockets to make adjustments, disrupting their rhythm in the second half. This third quarter revealed Houston’s youth and lack of composure.

Golden State closed it out in the clutch

When it matters most in the fourth quarter, there’s no better player for the job than Butler, especially with Curry drawing so much attention. Together, they form the best two-man game in the league, and at times, Curry doesn’t even need to touch the ball. Butler scored 14 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter and made five free throws.

The Warriors dominated from the free-throw line compared to the Rockets, who shot 19 out of 31 and missed 12 total attempts. In contrast, the Warriors only missed two free throws and attempted nine more. This highlights that no matter how hard they tried, the Rockets were no match for a battle-tested Golden State Warriors team.

Curry had a modest performance by his usual standards, but when the pressure was on, he made a crucial three-pointer in the fourth quarter to bring Golden State within one point.

Green navigated a precarious situation with the officials throughout the game, carefully maintaining his composure and avoiding any late fouls. This poise culminated in a remarkable defensive stop against Sengun to help secure the victory in the fourth quarter.

Heading back to Houston in Game 5

With a 3-1 series lead, the Warriors are looking to head back to Houston ready to close out the series. Curry finished Game 4 with 17 points, and anyone who has watched Stephen knows that he rarely has two bad games in a row, if ever.

We can expect to see the Curry from Games 1-3 as he regains his form, along with an incredible supporting cast (Hield, Post, Moody), all of whom played key roles in the Game 4 victory.

This win was not just a win; it declared that the Warriors, with their championship core at the helm, are built to survive and thrive in the playoffs, while Houston is still forging their own identity.