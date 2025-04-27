Warriors take a 2-1 series lead behind a masterful performance from Stephen Curry 

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors made an incredible comeback to win Game 3, overcoming a 13-point deficit and the absence of Jimmy Butler. Stephen Curry put on a classic performance, slicing through the Rockets’ defense with his exceptional scoring and playmaking down to the final moments of the game.



Despite facing a strong Rockets defense, Curry showcased his greatness, finishing the night with 36 points, nine assists, seven rebounds, and five three-pointers.



The Warriors struggled with a lack of secondary scoring and star power, which meant all eyes were on Curry. Nevertheless, he delivered when it mattered most, once again defying the odds

Curry is one of the greats

Curry’s off-ball movement and shot-making ability were exceptional during the crucial moments of Game 3.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

In the third quarter, he scored 12 points and carried that momentum into the fourth, where he added nine points and five assists. As a result, the Warriors outscored the Rockets by 13 points in the final quarter.



Curry’s ability to seamlessly attack the defense opened the floor significantly, leading to strong performances from Buddy Hield and Gary Payton II, who combined for 33 points and hit seven three-pointers.

Defensive masterclass from the Warriors

This impressive performance by the duo, along with Draymond Green’s stat line of seven points, eight rebounds, two steals, and three blocks, anchored the defense and supported a highly effective offense.



Green’s contributions played a crucial role in forcing the Rockets into mistakes and defensive lapses. Although the Warriors have had one of the best defenses in the league since acquiring Jimmy Butler, there was significant skepticism about their capabilities without him.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Those concerns were alleviated when the Rockets scored just 93 points in this game, a stark contrast to the 109 points the Warriors allowed in Game 2. Playing in front of the energized crowd at Chase Center, the Rockets found themselves in unfamiliar territory, as five players were making their playoff debuts in this series.



Their reliance on physicality became a crucial factor, as their aggressive approach in Game 2 only brought out the best in Curry during Game 3.

Dubs look to go up 3-1 in Game 4

With a pivotal chance to take a 3-1 lead in the series on Monday night, there is optimism surrounding Jimmy Butler’s potential return. Reuniting the dynamic duo of Curry and Butler will force the Rockets to adjust once again, but it may not be enough to contend with the Warriors’ dynamic partnership.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Curry’s performance goes beyond the stats; his ability to navigate defenses and deliver under pressure allows him to lead by example, which positively influences the entire team.



With Curry’s brilliance at the forefront, the win was both pivotal and demoralizing for the Houston Rockets. This excellence will be crucial in Game 4 as the Warriors aim to secure a commanding 3-1 series lead and close out the series.