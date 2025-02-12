Warriors superstar stands alone with wowing franchise record

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Stephen Curry recently furthered his prestige as the Golden State Warriors’ all-time franchise face.

Warriors’ Stephen Curry reaches impressive milestone

The Warriors officially revealed that Curry has played in the most regular season games in franchise history. This came with his most recent start in the Warriors’ 125-111 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 10. That appearance marked the two-time MVP’s 1,000th career regular season game played.

Curry embraces being a lifetime Warriors star

This achievement follows Curry coming out and stating when he would like to retire, which falls in line with whenever Golden State loses their competitive standing in the league. Such comments indicate that the Davidson product intends to ride out the rest of his NBA tenure in the Bay.

Curry’s feat places him above some of the greatest players to ever don a Warriors jersey. Some of these include legends like Rick Barry, Chris Mullin, and current teammate Draymond Green. The future Hall-of-Famer has a 148-game lead over Green, who currently sits at No. 2 on the franchise’s all-time leaderboard.

The 36-year-old point guard, who has spent his entire 16-year career with the Warriors, will continue building on his lead as Golden State rounds out their remaining 29 games of the season.