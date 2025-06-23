Warriors superstar ‘not even close’ to retirement despite entering 17th NBA season

At 37, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is far from retirement, as his father, Dell Curry, affirmed in an interview with RG.org.

“He wants to win another title, so we’re not even close to that window yet,” Dell told DJ Siddiqi.



With Stephen Curry’s exceptional shooting abilities, a revamped Warriors roster, and his unwavering passion for the game, the path to a fifth championship remains viable, even in a highly competitive Western Conference.

Stephen Curry’s Enduring Excellence

Curry’s revolutionary three-point shooting defines his game and ensures that his impact on the court continues.



Dell noted, “Even if you put him in the corner at 40 or 41 years old, you have to guard him,” highlighting how Stephen’s shooting ability creates space for his teammates.

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

In the 2024-25 season, he averaged 24.5 points per game and earned his 11th All-Star nod, proving that his elite production persists.



His recent one-year, $62.6 million extension through the 2026-27 season underscores his commitment to Golden State, where he aims to be a “Warrior for life.”

Revamping the Warriors’ roster

The Warriors’ acquisition of Jimmy Butler has significantly elevated their championship prospects.



Butler’s two-way tenacity complements Curry’s offensive brilliance and eases his scoring burden.



Alongside Draymond Green’s playmaking and the emerging talents of Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State boasts a dynamic core.

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Integrating Butler’s high-usage style into Curry’s motion offense will require more chemistry, but Coach Steve Kerr’s expertise is expected to ensure cohesion.



Trades are still being speculated to bring in a volume scorer to take the defensive pressure off of Butler and Curry.



Given more improvements, this roster positions the Warriors to compete with Western Conference giants like the Lakers, Rockets, and Thunder.

Durability is key for another Warriors championship run

A Grade 1 hamstring strain during the Warriors’ 2025 semifinal loss to Minnesota tested Curry’s resilience.



His commitment to recovery demonstrated how he is thinking long-term. If Curry had felt he was on his last run, it’s likely he would have played earlier in the Timberwolves series.



However, the importance of maintaining his impact for the future outweighed any desire to return sooner.



Dell emphasized that retirement often comes from a diminishing energy for offseason training, yet Curry’s rigorous conditioning remains unwavering, positioning him to endure the playoff grind for years to come.

The Path to Glory

Curry’s desire for a fifth championship ring fuels his motivation.



His leadership, both on and off the court, will be crucial in navigating playoff adversity.



The Warriors face roster decisions as salary cap constraints loom, but Curry’s willingness to prioritize winning over personal accolades could facilitate strategic additions, such as a rim-protecting big man to counter elite centers or a legitimate stretch five to consistently open up the floor for Curry and his teammates.

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

His ability to stretch defenses ensures that he remains a focal point of the team while also creating opportunities for others.

Curry’s pursuit of another title hinges on health, team synergy, and outmaneuvering rivals.



His timeless skill set, amplified by the presence of Butler and Green, keeps Golden State in contention.



As Dell said, “If you can shoot the basketball, there’s a team that can use you.”



For Curry, that team is the Warriors, and his quest for ring number five is not just a dream but a tangible goal.



With his competitive spirit and elite preparation, Curry is poised to chase championship glory for years to come.