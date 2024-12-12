Warriors superstar labels late-game slumps as ‘bad sign’ after loss to Rockets

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors let a potential win slip away yet again against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. The Warriors entered the fourth quarter with a 69-68 lead. They saw their advantage fluctuate before taking a commanding 89-82 lead with 3:38 left to play. Golden State went on to allow Houston to close the game on a 9-1 run amid going scoreless for the final 3:03 of regulation to seal the Warriors’ loss

Stephen Curry: Warriors need to address late slumps

The Dubs’ latest late-game collapse came much to the dismay of superstar Stephen Curry, who had this to say about his level of concern on the matter, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic:

“The pattern of scoreless droughts down the stretch has to be addressed or else we’ll be a mediocre team. I’ll take responsibility for not being able to get us organized and not being able to finish plays. Ball’s in my hands. I got to make shots,” Curry said.

“That’ll be the defining point of our entire season. If we figure it out or if we don’t. Because we’re playing well enough to win most games. That’s a good sign and a bad sign,” the four-time champion added regarding his Dubs putting it all together down the stretch consistently.

Curry & Warriors went cold down the stretch vs. Rockets

Even without former All-Star Andrew Wiggins in the lineup, the Warriors had enough offensive talent to close the show against the Rockets. Curry, who carries a reputation for being one of the more clutch players in the league, only scored three points in 9:36 of action in the fourth quarter. Even more concerning was the four field goals he attempted.

The two-time NBA MVP accepted responsibility for not doing enough to set the team’s offense in motion. Nevertheless, it does not all fall on his shoulders, as Buddy Hield went scoreless in the last 12 minutes of action and Jonathan Kuminga scored four points.

The Warriors appear to need more oomph in order to return to true championship contention status. Now losers of seven of their last 10 games, Golden State will likely follow their franchise player’s lead, go back to the drawing board, and see how they can clean up their play late in games to prevent more avoidable losses like the one on Wednesday night from reoccurring.