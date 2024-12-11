Warriors have inroads to acquire Lakers superstar by deadline

Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Rumblings have surfaced for days on end that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James could re-emerge as a potential trade target for the Golden State Warriors.

Warriors may have a clear path to trade for Lakers’ LeBron James

Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

While the likelihood of James jumping ship from Los Angeles to the Bay remains questionable, a recent report from ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins reveals that the 20-time All-Star won’t have roadblocks preventing him from joining the Warriors the way he did ahead of last season’s NBA trade deadline (h/t Corey Hansford of Lakers Nation):

“My sources tell me that If LeBron James, at any point, comes out and says that he wants to be traded or he wants to entertain it, they’re going to entertain it. It ain’t no holding him back. Last year, Rich Paul stopped it. Let’s remember now what ended up happening when Golden State called and asked them about LeBron, Rich Paul, his agent, silenced all that. LeBron, if they get in that conversation again, I’m hearing Rich Paul ain’t getting in the middle of it,” Perkins said.

Warriors: James is still an All-NBA caliber star in year-21

The Warriors wanted to bring James on board last February, but a deal between Golden State and Los Angeles never materialized. Currently, per Awful Announcing, Perkins’ ESPN colleague Brian Windhorst reported that the four-time NBA champion has a no-trade clause and that the Warriors only have $500,000 at their disposal and can’t add more to their books this season (h/t Athlon Sports’ Nick Meyer).

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

James is no longer in his prime. Yet, the 39-year-old is averaging 23 points, eight rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game while willingly taking a definitive backseat to superstar Anthony Davis in L.A.

The Ohio native’s sheer dominance goes without saying. If he finishes the season on his current pace, this would be the first time since his rookie season that he’s averaged under 25 PPG for a season.

James can replace De’Anthony Melton in the Dubs’ backcourt

James would be everything the Warriors could possibly want as an additional star to pair next to superstar Stephen Curry and former 2022 All-Star Andrew Wiggins. He’d bring championship pedigree, historically great distributing abilities, volume scoring, size, and athleticism to a Dubs unit that could greatly use all of those elements in their lineup.

It remains to be seen if the four-time league MVP will strongly entertain pushing for a trade to Golden State by this year’s deadline or not. His Lakers currently sit at 13-11 — good for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. They are 1.5 games back from the Warriors who own a 14-9 record on the campaign as the No. 5 seed out West. Nevertheless, with James in town, Golden State would instantly be looked at as title favorites, especially after the clinic he and Curry put on display in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.