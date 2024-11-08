Warriors superstar is flexing under-the-radar defensive impact

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry may be deserving of a new redeeming preface to his name this season.

Curry has many accolades in his illustrious career, including two NBA MVPs, four NBA championships, and a Finals MVP from 2022. The one thing that he’s been known for more than anything else is his groundbreaking three-point shooting as the league’s all-time leader in three-pointers made. However, the generational talent is making a new name for himself on defense.

Warriors’ Stephen Curry is playing at an All-Defensive level as crazy stats show

Curry Muse unearthed this ridiculous stat showing that Curry is holding opposing players to 16-47 shooting from the field, exemplifying the impact that the Davidson product has had as a ball hawk this season, as shared by Basketball Forever on X:

The 10-time All-NBA honoree is showing his prowess as an effective on-ball defender thus far. He’s also doing so having battled an ankle injury that kept him out of three of Golden State’s regular season contests so far.

Can Curry keep up his elite defensive ways as his scoring figures rise?

Admittedly, Curry has made timely defensive plays when his team has needed it the most, especially in big moments. He’s also proven that he can be effective in the interior with his grossly underrated rebounding capabilities. Now, his legwork in moving his feet with his man, disrupting their offensive flows, and staying disciplined when contesting shots is on full display to be appreciated.

There’s no telling if the two-time NBA scoring champion will continue to stifle his opponents at this rate, particularly once his scoring average of 21.2 points per game likely picks up. No matter, this small nugget has surely and quietly worked to the benefit of a Warriors team that currently sits at 7-1, good for the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.