Warriors superstar dodges huge injury scare vs. Raptors

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry received positive news after taking a hard fall on Thursday night.

Warriors: Stephen Curry has no major damage to tailbone

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Curry avoided structural damage to his tailbone in the Warriors’ 117-114 win over the Toronto Raptors (h/t Yahoo Sports’ Jack Baer).

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

Curry drove to the basket with 3:32 remaining in the third quarter. He collided with two Raptors defenders in the paint as he attempted a pass, falling to the floor on his tailbone.

The Davidson product writhed in pain, unable to get back on defense on the other end. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game. Afterward, the infirmity was diagnosed as a pelvic contusion.

Warriors may see torrid pace slow down if Curry sits

Curry’s injury comes at an inopportune time for Golden State. The Dubs have won 16 of their last 19 games. The 11-time All-Star, along with Jimmy Butler, have turned the Warriors’ season around after a pronounced cold spell.

The Warriors will miss the 28 points he’s been averaging over his last 21 games. Curry won’t play in the team’s next game against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. He’ll be evaluated prior to their following matchup against the Miami Heat on Tuesday.