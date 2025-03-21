Retired NBA vet predicts Warriors vs. Lakers playoff showdown

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Former NBA veteran Chandler Parsons is gunning for the Golden State Warriors to match up against the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2025 NBA playoffs.

Warriors vs. Lakers would see two superstars clash

Speaking on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back, Parsons stated that he wants to see Warriors superstar Stephen Curry and Lakers MVP candidate LeBron James square off (h/t Memphis Grizzlies on SI’s Philip Lindsey):

“We’re talking Steph Curry, LeBron James,” Parsons said. “This would be unbelievable. Selfishly, I almost want it later in the post-season, but this would be incredible. But again, I’m with Lou [Williams], I think it’s too early for the Lakers to start trying to pick their matchups because that can end up haunting you.”

Curry vs. James would be a must-see playoff battle

Curry has gone against James in the playoffs on numerous occasions. They’ve battled in four NBA Finals matchups.

The two future Hall-of-Famers would not only generate massive ratings in a Western Conference clash this postseason, they’d also be vying for a championship leading two of the hottest teams after the All-Star break.

The Davidson product has led the Warriors to a 16-3 record since Feb. 8. He and Jimmy Butler have turned Golden State into a legitimate contender once more.

As for James, he, along with Luka Doncic, have also seen a tremendous rise in the standings. The Lakers went 17-4 in James’ last 21 games played before injuring his groin.

With Los Angeles as the No. 4 seed and Golden State as the No. 6 seed out West, both teams could likely see each other in the first round of the playoffs. Thus, arguably the two biggest threats to down the Oklahoma City Thunder or Denver Nuggets atop the conference would likely put on a memorable first-round series.