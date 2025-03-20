Warriors predicted to deal ascendant talent for Jazz star forward

Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors have recently been linked to the Utah Jazz in an eye-opening mock trade.

Warriors could trade Jonathan Kuminga in offseason

According to Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus, the Warriors could look to sign-and-trade Jonathan Kuminga to reduce their payroll. He suggested that Kuminga be dealt to the Jazz for standout power forward John Collins (h/t The Sporting News’ Dean Simon).

Kuminga’s coming up on a $10.2 million qualifying offer for next season. He could, however, be used to reel in a talent like Collins, who has more polish at this stage of his career.

Warriors: John Collins could be final piece for title

Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images

What the Warriors lack at the moment is an everyday third option, as well as frontcourt depth. Collins would address both of those needs. The eight-year veteran is averaging 19 points, 8.2 rebounds, and one block per game for the Jazz. Collins averages 17 points, with identical stats in the other two departments from his second season until now.

Though he would be a second power forward next to Draymond Green in Golden State, Collins could still prove to be useful. The Warriors have not gotten consistent play from Buddy Hield, who fits the bill as a tertiary option. Thus, they could use a more reliable scorer like Collins to supplement superstar Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler moving forward.