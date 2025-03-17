Warriors look to continue dominance while Nuggets attempt to get back on track

Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Prepare for an electrifying playoff atmosphere as the Golden State Warriors take on the Denver Nuggets in the second game of a star-studded doubleheader tonight on ESPN.



The Nuggets, led by three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, are eager to bounce back after a disappointing home loss to the Wizards. Denver’s recent inconsistency has been concerning, and they will face a Warriors team that is currently on a roll. With seven consecutive victories and a remarkable 14-1 record with Jimmy Butler, Golden State aims to gain ground in the Western Conference standings.

Injury Report

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

Stephen Curry, who has been averaging 28 points and shooting 42% from three-point range over his last 10 games, is listed as questionable due to a lower back strain. He hasn’t missed a game since January 28th, and the Warriors have shown renewed energy since the addition of Jimmy Butler.

Nikola Jokic is also questionable for tonight’s game, averaging 29 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 10 assists. He is dealing with a right elbow contusion and a left ankle impingement. Additionally, Jamal Murray (right ankle) and Aaron Gordon (right calf and left ankle) are both listed as questionable for the contest.

Playoff implications for the Warriors and Nuggets

The competition for the second through sixth seeds in the Western Conference is intense, with only 15 games remaining in the regular season. The Nuggets, currently seeded third with a record of 43-25, are tied in a three-way tie for the second seed alongside the Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies.

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The potential return of the Nuggets’ starters tonight against the Golden State Warriors underscores the importance of seeding and the implications for home-court advantage as the playoffs approach. The Warriors are currently in sixth place in the Western Conference, but a red-hot Minnesota Timberwolves team is close behind, prompting Golden State to aim to avoid the play-in round.



Maintaining their recent momentum is a priority, and with the growing confidence of their role players, this could be a memorable night, particularly as Stephen Curry rests due to injury on the first night of a back-to-back set. Jonathan Kuminga scored 18 points in his first game back from injury against the Kings and is expected to step up in his new role during Curry’s absence.

Jokic going for fourth MVP award

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Nikola Jokic will aim to regain his momentum following a soul crushing loss marked by a game-winning shot from Jordan Poole on Saturday night. Over his last five games, Jokic is averaging 32 points and 11.8 rebounds while shooting 55%. He is working hard to bolster his case in a highly competitive MVP race against the impressive Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.



This season’s MVP race is shaping up to be one of the most thrilling we’ve seen in a long time. Finishing the season as the second seed without any All-Star teammates, while also posting one of the best individual seasons in history and surpassing his previous three MVP campaigns, could be the undeniable points in his favor when it comes time to vote.