Warriors’ Steve Kerr addresses contract ahead of key 2025-26 campaign

The Golden State Warriors have a member of their team who has a strong mind about his final year in San Francisco nearing.

Steve Kerr focused on Warriors’ 2025-26 campaign

NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Leland reported this from Golden State’s head coach Steve Kerr about what he has left in his tenure with the team:

“I’m very comfortable just going into this season with a year left [on the deal],” Kerr told reporters Tuesday. “I’m so aligned with [GM] Mike [Dunleavy] and [owner] Joe [Lacob]. There’s no reason for discussion [or] concern. This is kind of a point in our relationship where it’s like, let’s just see how it is at the end of the year.”

Kerr will be in the second year of his two-year deal with Golden State. He’s led them since the 2014-15 season.

Talks of Kerr leaving the team have been real since 2024-25. At times, the former Coach of the Year also affirmed how his waning tenure in Golden State could coincide with Stephen Curry’s. He has said many times how he’s all in with seeing his deal through before making that choice.

How Kerr’s retirement could impact the Dubs

Golden State needs Kerr to maximize their championship window. His all-time coaching has increased their offense immeasurably through brilliant ball, as well as player movement.

Golden State will have Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler signed through the summer of 2027. Their revamped veteran supporting cast will coincide with that two-year window.

Thus, it is expected that Golden State will be a team that can win the championship next spring. Whether or not that’s the Warriors’ case, no man is better for the job than Kerr. A new deal should be a no-brainer for the team.







