Warriors stars put up career-worst performances vs. Grizzlies

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Was that truly Stephen Curry and Draymond Green out there for the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night, or were those doppelgangers?

Warriors leaders go ice cold vs. Grizzlies

After catching wind of the two points that both Warriors leaders combined for against the Memphis Grizzlies on the road, one would be inclined to think the latter. Curry (two points, 0-7 FG) and Green (0 points, 0-4 FG) did not connect on a single one of their shot attempts as Golden State fell 144-93 to Memphis at the FedExForum.

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

SportsCenter shared this bit of information about the uncharacteristic outings from both stars, which simultaneously occurred in an even more eye-opening fashion:

“This is the first time Steph and Draymond each finished without a made field goal in a game they both played,” SportsCenter published on X shortly after the game.

Curry and Green had some of their worst career games

This marked the second-lowest scoring performance of Curry’s career. The former two-time NBA MVP has gone scoreless five times since entering the league and his two points in Memphis tied with the two he scored against the San Antonio Spurs on March 8, 2018.

As for Green, his scoreless night was worse than meets the eye. Grizz Lead contextualized the Michigan State product’s historically poor performance by saying:

“The Only Player in NBA History to Produce This Statline in 15+ Minutes of Play :

0 Points

0 Rebounds

0 Assists

4+ Fouls

4+ Turnovers

Draymond Green Last Night Against the Grizzlies,” Grizz Lead revealed on X on Friday morning.

“He was a -42 +/-, which is the worst in NBA history in under 20 minutes.”

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The duo has won four championships together. Curry’s legacy as one of the 75 greatest players in league history and Green’s as one of the best defenders to ever take an NBA floor can never be taken away from them. That being said, they’ll want to forget their no-shows against the Grizzlies moving forward.

Time will likely see these duds get lost in it. In the short-term though, the Warriors having now dropped nine of their last 11 games will keep their efforts fresh in the minds of the basketball world.