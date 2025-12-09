The perfect storm is brewing as the Golden State Warriors, currently sitting at 13-12, have made significant efforts to optimize their current rotation.



This includes adding veterans like Seth Curry and De’Anthony Melton, but also moving away from relying on Jonathan Kuminga’s talents.



After years of back and forth, it finally seems that both sides agree Kuminga will not be a key part of the Warriors’ rotation, and the focus is on trading him soon as he is eligible.

Kuminga has conceded and is ready to be traded

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

In a blowout win over the Chicago Bulls, Kuminga didn’t even see the floor.



It’s understandable that the Warriors’ roster construction—with Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green starting at the forward spots—limits Kuminga’s development.



However, in a blowout win with no Green playing, it was very telling not to see Kuminga on the court.



After the game, instead of seeming disinterested, Kuminga was upbeat and said, “I’m not really sure (how long it lasts), but as long as things are working out there and we winning, I don’t see the point of switching anything.”



He’s conceded. Kuminga has given up the circus that kept him on his toes from day one, and his contract that he signed before the season was with full understanding that things could end up like this.



Now, all that’s left is to get traded away from Golden State.

Warriors are looking to add a key player in a Kuminga trade

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

From a marketing perspective, Kuminga is one of the most attractive young forwards available.



He’s only 22, on a manageable contract, and has the work ethic and physical tools to be a strong two-way player when given the right role.



For Golden State, that appeal could help them target a more immediate-impact player, and that’s not a knock on Kuminga’s ability.



But the Warriors’ current win-now core is just fine at the starting forward positions; they need a more reliable shooter or another proven scorer who better fits their timeline.



If the Warriors decide to trade Kuminga, it would be less about criticizing him and more about recognizing that their championship window demands clarity, dependability, and immediate impact.



This upcoming trade season might just determine the future direction of both Kuminga and the Warriors, aiming for a “win-win” scenario.