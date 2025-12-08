The Golden State Warriors head into four days off, having gained significant momentum after back-to-back victories over the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Chicago Bulls.



Against Chicago, the Warriors looked the most disciplined they’ve appeared all season, demonstrating elite-level teamwork, balance, and seamless execution.



Jimmy Butler returned to lead the Bulls on this occasion, but Golden State led throughout the game, showcasing a level of connectivity that could help build further success as the season progresses.

The Warriors’ young guys stepped up big

Pat Spencer is now 2-0 in his career starts, totaling 12 points, five rebounds, and six assists.



Following Spencer’s emergence, Brandin Podziemski appears more motivated.



Podziemski scored 21 points, grabbed eight rebounds, and dished out seven assists, marking his best game in a win since October.



Podziemski excels in a bench role, and to maintain the discipline that has been so prominent in recent games, it’s best he remains in that role.



Quinten Post again demonstrated why he should be a regular starter for Golden State.



Opening the game with two consecutive threes set the tone, as the Warriors shot 46% from beyond the arc on 22 made baskets.



Post finished with 19 points on 5-for-10 shooting from three and provided a strong defensive presence, showing how much he’s worked and developed his game as both an interior force and a versatile defender capable of guarding multiple positions.

Curry expected to return on Friday

Six Warriors players scored in double figures, holding Chicago below 100 points and dominating on the boards.



It was a complete team effort from Golden State as they further define their identity with this roster.



The Warriors are currently one of the top three teams in defensive rating in the league.



Their challenging schedule to start the season led to much speculation about how good they really are, but after 25 games, they sit above .500 with Stephen Curry expected to rejoin the team this Friday night.