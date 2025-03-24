Warriors star shades Heat ahead of clash against former team

Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler played down his time with the Miami Heat in a recent string of comments.

Warriors: Jimmy Butler brushes aside Heat tenure

Per ClutchPoints, Butler had this to say about the Heat prior to the Warriors taking on his former team on Tuesday (h/t Athlon Sports’ Andy Restrepo):

“We was alright, we didn’t win nothing like we was supposed to. We made some cool runs, we had some fun, I think that’s all we did.”

Butler has Heat in rearview mirror with focus on Warriors

Butler has long carried a reputation for being a fierce competitor. The Marquette product’s stringency about winning was put on full display with his latest comments.

Though he made his days in Miami seem somewhat insignificant, Butler did lead the Heat to two NBA Finals appearances in 2020 and 2023. The five-time All-NBA honoree also brought Miami within one game of the 2022 Finals before losing to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals that year.

Nevertheless, his Heat failed to win a title, which anything less than holds little weight for the 35-year-old. Now that he’s in Golden State, Butler is competing for more.

The Warriors have been the most successful team in the NBA since 2014-15. He has turned their season around this year, as Golden State has gone 16-3 with him in their lineup.

With the Dubs looking like dark horse championship contenders, Butler will look to lead them to another victory over the Heat on Tuesday to continue building momentum ahead of the postseason.