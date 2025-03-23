Warriors sign athletic forward for rest of season

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors have made an important roster decision with three weeks left to go in the regular season.

Warriors sign Kevin Knox for remainder of year

NBC Sports’ Dalton Johnson reported that the Warriors have tacked on combo forward Kevin Knox for the remainder of the 2024-25 NBA season.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Knox signed his first of two 10-day contracts with the Warriors’ on Feb. 19. He debuted for the team on Feb. 21. He’s impressed the coaching staff through seven games.

The 25-year-old had a season-high 12 points, along with five rebounds in the Warriors’ 128-92 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Feb. 25. Knox averages four points on 45.8 percent shooting from the field on the year.

Knox adds size & athleticism to Warriors’ bench

The Kentucky product is a solid outside shooter who can find his own shot off the bounce in the midrange. Knox also gives the Dubs a weapon on the fast break.

Golden State addresses their need for depth on the wing with this signing. The 6-7 talent will serve as an insurance option should injuries take place the rest of the way out.