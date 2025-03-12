Warriors star rookie imposing defensive will in recent hot stretch

Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors have a rookie talent showing dexterity on the defensive end in ways he’s yet to show.

Warriors: Quinten Post is on a defensive rampage

Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

In the last seven games, Quinten Post has risen beyond expectations to deny shot attempts at the cup. He’s notched nine denials in that time, compared to four in their previous 17 games.

The 24-year-old has proven himself to be a big man that can protect the rim for Golden State. Post had been carving out a role in the Warriors’ rotation off of the strength of his three-point shooting prowess at 41.7 percent from downtown for the year.

Post could prove himself to be the Warriors’ franchise center

Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Now, the defensive aspect of his game is meeting his floor-spacing where it’s at. This is especially crucial for a Golden State team that has seen their center position run by committee for much of the season, between Post, Kevon Looney, and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

The Warriors need a franchise center they can nurture as a building block of the future. Should the Boston College product continue his level of play, he could conclude the season with a great foundation to build upon for the rest of his career in the Bay.