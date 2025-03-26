Warriors star has letdown performance in loss to former team

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler did not give his former team, the Miami Heat, reason to regret trading him on Tuesday night.

Warriors: Jimmy Butler had a quiet game vs. the Heat

Butler faced off against Miami for the first time since he was acquired by the Warriors on Feb. 6. The 35-year-old finished with 11 points in Golden State’s 112-86 loss to Miami. It was an uncharacteristically poor offensive performance for Butler. His 11 points were one of his lowest-scoring outputs in 20 games with the team so far.

Butler’s play fell short after glaring pregame comments

The Marquette product brushed aside his Heat tenure in a string of comments prior to the game. Despite his tone, Butler was not able to lift the Warriors over the Heat with a statement individual performance typically seen from stars who play their former teams for the first time.

The Texas native was received with a tribute video commemorating his six seasons in Miami. Butler led the Heat to two NBA Finals berths in 2020 and 2023.

However, the five-time All-NBA honoree is now focused on winning a championship with the Dubs. They are now 16-4 with him in the lineup. Butler will look to lead the Warriors to a win in their next game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday as Golden State strives to clinch a playoff berth.