Warriors should snag under-appreciated G League star center for next season

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors could take a chance on a talented center in the G League that has not gotten his just due in the NBA.

The Warriors could form a beneficial pairing with Moses Brown

The Warriors could use size in the interior. Rookie 7-footer Quinten Post is their only player over 6-9. He is coming into his own as Golden State’s starting center of late. Post has averaged 9.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and two three-pointers per game while protecting the rim well over his last 30 games played.

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Trayce Jackson-Davis has fallen out of the rotation while Kevon Looney is no longer the Dubs’ No. 1 option in the middle. Thus, Westchester Knicks standout Moses Brown could give Golden State valuable depth.

Brown would provide the Warriors with dominance down low

Brown has imposed his will for Westchester, averaging 17.9 points, 16.2 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks per game this season. When he got his second taste of NBA action for the Dallas Mavericks in 2024-25, he gave them 11.8 points and 7.8 boards per contest on 72.4 percent shooting from the field in four games played — two of which he started.

The 7-2 big man would be a sizable option for the Warriors to stash on their bench. His level of aggression in the paint is something that Golden State does not get from any of their centers at the moment.

Therefore, the Warriors’ front office would pull off yet another shrewd move by giving Brown the opportunity he’s made a strong case for. The 25-year-old’s hunger could fuel him to play quality basketball for the winning franchise.