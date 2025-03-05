Warriors sign intriguing two-way talent to NBA deal

Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors recently filled one of their vacant roster spots with a promising point guard.

Warriors add Pat Spencer to bench for rest of season

According to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, the Warriors are converting Pat Spencer’s two-way deal into a full-time NBA contract. Fischer reported the news on Tuesday evening.

As a result, Golden State will add forward Braxton Key to Spencer’s former two-way contract slot. Key will transition to their G League team from the San Diego Clippers.

Spencer gives the Warriors another ball handler off the bench

Spencer is a good ball-handler who puts the Warriors’ offense in motion. The 6-3 talent is athletic, can finish at the rim in transition, and also knocks down tough contested shots.

The Northwestern product is a near non-factor from the three-point line. However, Golden State needed another ball-handler at the point behind superstar Stephen Curry, which Spencer now gives them.

Spencer averages 2.8 points, 1.3 assists and 0.4 steals on the campaign across 28 games for Golden State. He’ll be a fallback option for Warriors head coach Steve Kerr that can come in and give high-energy, high IQ minutes when needed.