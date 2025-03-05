Warriors: Another dominant display in the Garden from the greatest shooter to ever live.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Stephen Curry, a four-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors, has experienced numerous unforgettable moments on grand stages. However, the aura and history of Madison Square Garden remain the pinnacle for basketball artists to create their masterpieces.

Curry boasts an impressive 13-1 record at MSG, with his only loss being the iconic 54-point game he had in 2013. Each time he visits, the Garden feels like a home game for the greatest shooter in history. He averages over 26 points per game in this arena and set the all-time three-point record against the Knicks in 2021.

While many players strive to leave their mark at the Garden, only true legends can captivate the away crowd to such awe-inspiring levels. New York City is known as the Mecca of basketball for good reason; its fans appreciate the sport as an art form.

Regardless of which artist takes the court, whether it’s Picasso or da Vinci, the masses pay their respects to a player’s legendary contribution to the art of basketball.

Warriors are a force to be reckoned with since adding Butler

Before acquiring Jimmy Butler, the Warriors appeared to be done for the season. They were struggling with poor front office decisions, injuries, and draft misses. However, it seems that luck is on their side once again, and Curry is playing at an exceptional level because of it.

In the ten games since Butler joined the team, Steph has averaged 28.9 points per game while shooting 50% from the field, 41% from three, and 90% from the free-throw line, resulting in an impressive 67% true shooting percentage.

The Warriors’ recent victory over the Knicks showcases a revitalized lineup since Butler’s arrival. With Butler, the Warriors have an impressive record of 9-1 and currently sit at the sixth seed, successfully avoiding the play-in scenario that has disrupted their momentum since their championship run in 2022.

While Butler is averaging a modest 16.3 points, five rebounds, and five assists, it is his playmaking ability, defensive prowess, and knack for drawing fouls that have subtly improved the Warriors’ performance, making them a stronger team.

Championship aspirations in the Bay

For all that Butler has contributed, he has another gear to reach. In his last playoff appearance—following a regular season in which he played 33 minutes per game and averaged 22 points—he led the Miami Heat to a first-round victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in just five games while averaging 37.6 points per game in the playoffs en route to the NBA Finals.

No team would want to face the Warriors in the playoffs, especially as Curry seeks to secure a fifth championship, which may bring out the best performance we’ve ever seen from him.

As the regular season reaches its final stretch, the Warriors are hitting their stride at the perfect time.