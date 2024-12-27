Warriors showing continual interest in Grizzlies sharpshooter

Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors are intrigued at the thought of acquiring an underutilized sharpshooter on the Memphis Grizzlies for bench depth this season.

Warriors exploring trade for Grizzlies’ John Konchar

Forbes’ Evan Sidery doubled down on a recent report he broke, stating that the Warriors are among several teams interested in Grizzlies shooting guard John Konchar:

“As I first reported earlier this week, John Konchar is drawing trade interest from the Celtics, Heat, Magic, Nets, Rockets, and Warriors:” Sidery published on X on Thursday afternoon.

Konchar is a great outside shooter for the Warriors to mull

Konchar is a six-year NBA veteran who has played his entire career in Memphis. The 6-5, 210-pound off guard is a highly effective three-point shooter who owns a 36.5 percent clip from outside for his career. He is currently drilling 46.2 percent of his looks from deep this season. The 2024-25 campaign also makes it the third time that Konchar has shot north of 40 percent from three in a campaign.

Though he emerged in the Grizzlies’ injury-riddled rotation in the previous two seasons, he’s seen his minutes drop from roughly 21 minutes a night in that span to 12.3 MPG this time around.

Warriors can also benefit from Konchar’s defensive chops

Thus, his shooting fabric fits Golden State’s standard-setting mold. He also has a knack for collecting steals in accordance with his playing time, as he’s averaged 0.8 SPG for his career in 17.7 MPG as well as 1.6 steals per 36 minutes. The fact that he can bring disruption in the passing lanes, size to the Warriors’ backcourt, and a great ability to play fast and snipe while trailing on the break, makes him an interesting option for the Dubs to consider.

Konchar is owed $6.16 million in each of the next three seasons including the current campaign. Therefore, the Warriors could add a cost-effective option to their second unit without having to give up too much in return, should they opt to trade for him prior to the Feb 6. deadline.