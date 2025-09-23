Warriors should swap Buddy Hield to reunite with sharpshooter guard

The Golden State Warriors could make a perfect trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves this year.

Warriors should try to bring back Donte DiVincenzo

The Warriors saw Buddy Hield begin the 2024-25 campaign with strength before calling the season, averaging in the ballpark of 11 points per game.

As one of the best three-point shooters in the league, the Oklahoma product carries value in the trade market. Thus, the Warriors should call the Timberwolves to swap him for Donte DiVincenzo.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Donte DiVincenzo could better for the Warriors in 2nd stint

In 2024-25, DiVincenzo made 2.8 three-pointers per game. The Villanova product also dished 3.6 assists every matchup.

Following the highlight of his tenure — where he averaged 15.5 points on 40.1 percent shooting from three for the New York Knicks — DiVincenzo would be the player to bring in again.

The seven-year veteran played for Golden State in 2022-23. DiVincenzo knows the Warriors’ scheme. His movement along the arc can be of use to them in a primary role.

The money makes sense for both teams. The former champion will make nearly $12 million or more in 2025-26 as well as 2026-27. Hield will bring home an average of $9.6 million into the 2027-28 campaign. Thus, Golden State can win with a deal like this.