Warriors should swap Buddy Hield to reunite with sharpshooter guard

The Golden State Warriors could make a perfect trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves this year.
Warriors should try to bring back Donte DiVincenzo
The Warriors saw Buddy Hield begin the 2024-25 campaign with strength before calling the season, averaging in the ballpark of 11 points per game.
As one of the best three-point shooters in the league, the Oklahoma product carries value in the trade market. Thus, the Warriors should call the Timberwolves to swap him for Donte DiVincenzo.
Donte DiVincenzo could better for the Warriors in 2nd stint
In 2024-25, DiVincenzo made 2.8 three-pointers per game. The Villanova product also dished 3.6 assists every matchup.
Following the highlight of his tenure — where he averaged 15.5 points on 40.1 percent shooting from three for the New York Knicks — DiVincenzo would be the player to bring in again.
The seven-year veteran played for Golden State in 2022-23. DiVincenzo knows the Warriors’ scheme. His movement along the arc can be of use to them in a primary role.
The money makes sense for both teams. The former champion will make nearly $12 million or more in 2025-26 as well as 2026-27. Hield will bring home an average of $9.6 million into the 2027-28 campaign. Thus, Golden State can win with a deal like this.