Warriors should make play for Hawks’ $46 million talent questioning future in Atlanta

The Golden State Warriors’ hopes of adding another superstar talent could be fulfilled this season.

Warriors: Hawks’ Trae Young could leave Atlanta

Bleacher Report’s Joseph Zucker highlighted ESPN’s Tim McMahon, along with Brian Windhorst’s report, as guests on the “Hoop Collective” podcast.

The bombshell unearthing revealed that the Hawks, having yet to offer Trae Young a sizable contract extension, may force his hand to seek a trade. The Oklahoma product has two years left on his deal.

Warriors could offer Young a championship culture

Young is owed $45.9 million this season. He has a $48.9 million player option in 2026-27. Atlanta may refrain from allowing Young to join Kawhi Leonard, along with the 13 other players who make $50 million or more per season on a restructured deal.

Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

That would give Golden State a grand opportunity to trade for Young. A two-guard system has proven to bring championships to the team in the past.

Golden State’s organization could try to use Jonathan Kuminga, as well as Draymond Green, in a deal to recreate a duo like Stephen Curry paired with Jordan Poole in 2022, while retaining Jimmy Butler. The Warriors have also played Curry next to Chris Paul, as well as D’Angelo Russell, since 2020.

Pertaining to Young, he has a legitimate playoff-caliber roster around him. The Hawks’ additions of Kristaps Porzingis, coupled with Nickeil Alexander Walker, give the 26-year-old the additional help he needs. Nevertheless, the Warriors need his services to win another title. He could use theirs to win his first ring.