Warriors predicted to be in the play-in again this season

In Stephen Curry’s entire tenure with the Golden State Warriors, this has been the least productive offseason.



Currently, the team has only nine players on the roster as training camp approaches in less than a month.



While many may want to place the blame on young prodigy Jonathan Kuminga, the real issue lies with the front office, which affects the coaching staff as well.



The politics surrounding Kuminga’s contract should serve as a lesson in the drawbacks of frugality when it comes to retaining and acquiring star players.



The Warriors are ultimately paying the price with time being wasted.

Warriors politics not worth the wait

ESPN predicts that the Warriors will finish the 2025-26 season with the same record as last season—48-34—placing them as the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference and sending them back into the NBA play-in tournament.



This prediction takes into account the highly competitive Western Conference and the lack of significant additions made by Golden State. In fact, this prediction might be overly generous.

While the Warriors still have the legendary Curry and Jimmy Butler, they need each other and a competent roster to make an impact.

The loss of Kevon Looney is a troubling sign of the team’s direction that many may not fully grasp.

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Looney wasn’t willing to play politics for a lesser payday from the Warriors. Despite his legacy, the decision came down to financial considerations for the big man.



This is significant, especially considering the value Looney has brought to championship runs, yet he chose to leave.



Now, the Warriors must pivot, and it is expected that players like Al Horford and De’Anthony Melton will eventually sign with Golden State.



These would be compelling additions, but one is 39 years old, and the other is just one season removed from a partially torn ACL.

Kuminga’s situation is a lesson learned

Kuminga has until October 1st to decide on his qualifying offer.



If he accepts it and returns for a brief period, it’s likely he will be traded before the February deadline.



This means integrating a new player into the team with just over three months remaining before the playoffs.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The process of learning a new system, building camaraderie, and developing a role that doesn’t hinder winning requires a seasoned player with remarkable basketball IQ and an extremely strong work ethic.



These are the attributes the Warriors should consider as they look to replace Kuminga.