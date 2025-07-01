Warriors reportedly targeting veteran center to bolster front court in free agency

Reports indicate that the Golden State Warriors are pursuing veteran center Al Horford as their top free agency target to address a critical need for frontcourt depth in the 2025 NBA offseason.



With Kevon Looney’s departure to the New Orleans Pelicans, the Warriors find themselves with a void at center, prompting general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. to prioritize acquiring a stretch big who can complement their star-studded core of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler.



According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Horford, a 39-year-old five-time All-Star, has emerged as the “preferred target” due to his championship experience, floor-spacing ability, and defensive versatility.

Al Horford fits with the Warriors

Horford’s appeal lies in his fit within Golden State’s system. Last season with the Boston Celtics, he averaged 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 27 minutes per game, shooting 36.3% from three on 5.2 attempts.

Throughout his career, he has maintained a three-point shooting percentage of 37.7%. His pick-and-pop synergy with Curry could potentially mirror his role alongside Jayson Tatum, where Boston’s net rating improved by 4.5 points with Horford on the floor.

With 197 playoff appearances, second only to LeBron James among active players, Horford brings invaluable poise, particularly after the Warriors’ second-round exit last season, which was exacerbated by Curry’s injury.



His defensive skills, even at 39, pair well with Green, forming a formidable frontcourt duo.

Kuminga contract talks stalling the Dubs

However, challenges lie ahead. The Warriors can offer Horford the taxpayer midlevel exception, projected at $5.7 million, but this would hard-cap them at the second apron ($207.8 million), complicating Jonathan Kuminga’s restricted free agency, which has a cap hold of $22.9 million.

Horford’s age raises durability concerns, but his 42 starts in 60 games last season suggest resilience.



Despite trading Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis to cut costs, Boston remains interested in a possible reunion with Horford, and the veteran big man has several suitors this offseason.

The “Unction”

Golden State’s pursuit of Horford reflects an organization focused on veteran leadership to maximize Curry’s championship window.

The biggest concern, if signed, is his age. Adding Horford to the Warriors’ starting five, which already has a combined age of 104 years, would make them the oldest team ever to contend for a championship.



As free agency discussions intensify, the Warriors must act swiftly to secure Horford, whose decision could reshape their title aspirations.