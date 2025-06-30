Warriors Exercise Team Options on Gui Santos and Quinten Post, Focusing on Young Talent

June 30, 2025

The Golden State Warriors have made a strategic decision to secure the future by exercising team options on forward Gui Santos ($2.2 million, non-guaranteed) and center Quinten Post ($1.9 million) for the 2025-26 season, as confirmed by league sources from Anthony Slater.

This move reflects the franchise’s commitment to developing young talent while maintaining roster flexibility in a highly competitive Western Conference.

Both players, who were late second-round picks, have shown potential that makes them intriguing additions to the Warriors’ long-term plan.

Gui Santos was a bright spot for the Warriors this past season

Santos, a 23-year-old Brazilian forward, brings athleticism and versatility to the Warriors’ lineup. His $2.2 million option emphasizes the team’s belief in his potential to evolve into a rotational wing.

Jan 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Gui Santos (15) scores a three point basket against the Chicago Bulls during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Santos has made an impression in limited minutes, showcasing his hustle, defensive tenacity, and improving three-point shooting. During the 2024-25 season, he posted modest numbers but stood out in the G League for his ability to attack the rim and facilitate plays.

The Warriors envision Santos as a potential 3-and-D contributor who fits seamlessly into their motion-heavy offense under coach Steve Kerr. His non-guaranteed contract offers low-risk upside, allowing Golden State to assess his development without a long-term commitment.

Quinten Post stepped up this past season

Post, a 7-foot center from Boston College, represents a different kind of investment. His $1.9 million option highlights his unique skill set as a big man with stretch-five capabilities.

In today’s NBA, having a stretch big is essential, and Post’s ability to shoot from beyond the arc while also protecting the rim makes him a modern center prototype. Although his rookie season has focused largely on development, Post has shown flashes of brilliance on the big stage.

Quinten Post, Warriors
Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

In the play-in game against the Grizzlies, he shot 3-for-4 from three-point range, and during the first round against the Houston Rockets, he hit four threes in Game 2 on the road.

The Warriors, known for prioritizing spacing and versatility, view Post as a valuable complement to their core of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green.

Wise investments by Golden State

This decision signals a broader strategy for Golden State: balancing championship aspirations with youth development. By retaining Santos and Post, the Warriors are investing in cost-controlled talent to enhance their depth amidst rising salary cap pressures.

Jan 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors center Quinten Post (21) celebrates with guard Stephen Curry (30) after scoring a three point basket against the Chicago Bulls during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

However, the team’s lack of communication regarding Trayce Jackson-Davis’s option raises questions about their frontcourt priorities.

For now, Santos and Post represent calculated bets on high-upside players who could play meaningful minutes in the future of a contending team.

Mentioned in this article:

More about:

0What do you think?Post a comment.