Warriors Exercise Team Options on Gui Santos and Quinten Post, Focusing on Young Talent

The Golden State Warriors have made a strategic decision to secure the future by exercising team options on forward Gui Santos ($2.2 million, non-guaranteed) and center Quinten Post ($1.9 million) for the 2025-26 season, as confirmed by league sources from Anthony Slater.



This move reflects the franchise’s commitment to developing young talent while maintaining roster flexibility in a highly competitive Western Conference.



Both players, who were late second-round picks, have shown potential that makes them intriguing additions to the Warriors’ long-term plan.

Gui Santos was a bright spot for the Warriors this past season

Santos, a 23-year-old Brazilian forward, brings athleticism and versatility to the Warriors’ lineup. His $2.2 million option emphasizes the team’s belief in his potential to evolve into a rotational wing.

Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Santos has made an impression in limited minutes, showcasing his hustle, defensive tenacity, and improving three-point shooting. During the 2024-25 season, he posted modest numbers but stood out in the G League for his ability to attack the rim and facilitate plays.



The Warriors envision Santos as a potential 3-and-D contributor who fits seamlessly into their motion-heavy offense under coach Steve Kerr. His non-guaranteed contract offers low-risk upside, allowing Golden State to assess his development without a long-term commitment.

Quinten Post stepped up this past season

Post, a 7-foot center from Boston College, represents a different kind of investment. His $1.9 million option highlights his unique skill set as a big man with stretch-five capabilities.



In today’s NBA, having a stretch big is essential, and Post’s ability to shoot from beyond the arc while also protecting the rim makes him a modern center prototype. Although his rookie season has focused largely on development, Post has shown flashes of brilliance on the big stage.

Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

In the play-in game against the Grizzlies, he shot 3-for-4 from three-point range, and during the first round against the Houston Rockets, he hit four threes in Game 2 on the road.



The Warriors, known for prioritizing spacing and versatility, view Post as a valuable complement to their core of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green.

Wise investments by Golden State

This decision signals a broader strategy for Golden State: balancing championship aspirations with youth development. By retaining Santos and Post, the Warriors are investing in cost-controlled talent to enhance their depth amidst rising salary cap pressures.

Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

However, the team’s lack of communication regarding Trayce Jackson-Davis’s option raises questions about their frontcourt priorities.



For now, Santos and Post represent calculated bets on high-upside players who could play meaningful minutes in the future of a contending team.