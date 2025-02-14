Warriors predicted to reunite with former big man via buyout market

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors could add much-needed size to their frontcourt in the buyout market this winter.

Warriors may have a chance to sign Chris Boucher

The Warriors have an avenue to potentially resign a combo big man who they let go a few seasons back. The Sporting News’ Caleb Hightower labeled Toronto Raptors star Chris Boucher as a talent that could hit the buyout market and become available for Golden State to add:

“Although Boucher isn’t the perfect solution to the Warriors’ noticeable frontcourt issue, his serviceable perimeter shooting, valuable playmaking off the dribble, and consistent defensive effort could give Golden State a much-needed boost,” Hightower wrote.

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

“Don’t be surprised if the Dubs consider acquiring Boucher this season if he gets bought out by the Raptors.”

Warriors would be a good fit for Boucher and vice versa

Given that the Warriors don’t run a pick-and-roll heavy offense, Boucher could be a valuable asset to their attack. The 32-year-old is adept at spacing the floor, running in transition, and knocking down shots off the catch.

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

The 6-9 talent is a long athlete who could also help Golden State’s interior and perimeter defenses. Boucher averages 10.2 points and 4.4 rebounds per game this season. He’s also been a prolific shot-blocker in the league. The Oregon product topped out at 1.9 blocks per contest in the 2020-21 campaign.

The Warriors are already seeing improvement with rookie center Quinten Post playing in a bigger role with his outside shooting capabilities. Boucher brings more athleticism, defense, and ability to put the ball on the floor than the former, and could work well on the court next to Draymond Green and Kevon Looney. Thus, if he’s bought out, the Dubs would be wise to bring him on board at a cost-effective price.