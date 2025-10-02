Warriors’ newly-signed center sends Boston farewell message

Golden State Warriors center Al Horford is thankful for his time with the Boston Celtics.

Warriors: Al Horford says goodbye to Boston

ESPN’s Tim Bontemps revealed Horford’s motivations to sign with Golden State in favor of Boston in free agency:

“It’s a great opportunity to compete and to win at a high level,” Horford said Wednesday about what attracted him to Golden State.

“It wasn’t an easy decision for me to leave Boston, but if there was the place, that was this one, and it happened and I happened to give this opportunity, so I jumped at it.”

Horford played the previous four seasons with the Celtics. The 18-year veteran initially played for them from 2016-17 to 2018-19.

The former No. 3 pick made the Finals twice in 2022 as well as 2024 with the Celtics. Horford won the championship in 2024.

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

Horford can bring title strength to Warriors

Though it was difficult for Horford to leave Boston, he stated how beneficial it is for him to be in San Francisco. Jimmy Butler’s impact with Golden State last season after the deadline attracted Horford to join their veteran team.

As a redeeming stretch five, Horford will give Golden State a center that can make three-pointers, play in the post, as well as drive to the hoop for high-percentage looks at the rim. Thus, he can help them win the championship in the new campaign.