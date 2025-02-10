Warriors’ new star forward makes huge impression in comeback win vs. Bulls

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors’ first battle with Jimmy Butler on board was a major success.

Jimmy Butler helps Warriors storm back to beat Bulls

The Warriors dug themselves a massive hole in their Saturday night affair against the Chicago Bulls. Golden State was trailing by a score of 83-59 with 8:25 left to play in the third quarter.

Then, Butler, along with the heroics of superstar Stephen Curry, helped the Warriors to storm back. The Dubs wound up going on a 73-28 run to close the contest and win by a score of 132-111. The victory evoked the potency that Golden State’s offense has had throughout much of their decade-long dynastic run.

Warriors & Butler rave about harmonious new pairing

The former Miami Heat vanguard scored 17 points from that 8:25 mark to help the Warriors secure the win. Butler finished with 25 points on 7-12 shooting from the field and four assists.

Per The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, after the game, Curry said this about how their diametrically opposed games complemented one another:

“Steph Curry on Jimmy Butler: ‘He’s like the exact opposite player of me. I took 16 3s and he shot one. He got to the free throw line a lot, dominated the paint. I dominate the perimeter. It has the potential to be really fun.’”

Also per Slater, Butler weighed in on the new dynamic duo they have going in the Bay:

“Jimmy Butler on this Steph Curry comment: ‘Opposites attract in life. I don’t think I could be a better complement to him and vice versa. They’re not leaving him ever. Maybe two people…I get the easy job. I’m playing 1-on-1 or in space.’”

Warriors may surge back into contention with Butler

The way in which the Marquette product got his offense was what was most promising for the ball club. Many of his points came off of dump-off passes down low, which he converted quickly at the rim. Butler was active as a lob threat, put himself in the best position to score and exercised a low usage rate.

Golden State needs that kind of offense from him on a nightly basis. They brought him in largely because of his clutch factor and intangibles, which showed themselves clearly in the victory. Should his play persist, which his track record gives every indication that it will, the Warriors could re-enter the playoff mix as the second-half of the season unfolds.