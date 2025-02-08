Warriors: Kevin Durant discussed possible return to Golden State with Stephen Curry

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors attempted to reunite Kevin Durant with Stephen Curry before the trade deadline but were unsuccessful. The Warriors were stopped short of completing a deal by Durant himself, who expressed a desire to not head back to the team where he won two championships.

Steph Curry and Kevin Durant discussed a possible Warriors reunion

However, Curry attempted to do some of his own recruiting to bring back Durant. According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst, the two future Hall of Famers spoke about a potential reunion, but Durant quickly shut down the idea.

“Durant told him that it didn’t ‘feel right’ and that this ‘wasn’t the time’ to revisit their basketball partnership, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the conversations,” Shelburne and Windhorst wrote. “That he was happy in Phoenix and wasn’t looking to play elsewhere.”

Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Durant would have been a huge boost for the Warriors

Durant has been with the Phoenix Suns for the past two and a half seasons, as he was traded there in 2023 after spending the previous three seasons with the Brooklyn Nets. Even at age 36, he is still playing at an MVP level with 26.9 points and 6.1 rebounds in 39 games this season.

Durant and Curry together would have once again made Golden State a feared foe in the West. Currently, the Warriors have been struggling this season with a 25-26 record. After missing out on Durant, they quickly pivoted towards Jimmy Butler, who they were able to acquire from the Miami Heat in a five-team blockbuster deal and then subsequently signed to a two-year, $121 million extension.

As for Durant, he will remain in Phoenix for the rest of the season as they will also look to make up some lost ground in the Western Conference.