Warriors need young forward to improve his game after signing lucrative extension

The stalemate is finally over as Jonathan Kuminga has agreed to a two-year, $48 million deal to return to the Golden State Warriors.



Earning $24 million per year with a team option on the second year means he will be eligible for a trade come January, and the Warriors are very likely to explore options.



In the meantime, increasing his value will benefit both parties, and maximizing his effectiveness by playing winning basketball will ensure great deals come trade season.

Why Jonathan Kuminga couldn’t share the floor with Curry for long stretches

The issue with Kuminga’s play stemmed from his lack of discipline running the floor with Stephen Curry.



The Warriors run a motion offense, where versatility is key, but decision-making kept Kuminga off the floor with Curry.



Jonathan must learn to balance prioritizing his attack in isolation versus setting up looks for open shooters.

Maintaining a high basketball IQ and avoiding tunnel vision when faced with advantageous matchups are crucial.



Last season, 29% of Kuminga’s attempts were non-rim paint shots or contested midrange jumpers.



Practice makes perfect, but he’s no Kevin Durant taking contested mid-range shots while sharing the floor with Curry.



He’s a low-efficiency shot chucker in the 30th percentile for contested mid-range shots. That’s not a better option than what Curry can create, and Kuminga must learn to balance his game.

Master the skills equal to your shot selection

Where Kuminga excels is in rim running and as a constant cutter.



He could dominate in the paint with his quick first step and explosiveness, setting up easy backdoor lanes and emphatic dunks.



When he’s not setting screens or pin-down cuts, Kuminga should focus on developing skills that match his shot selection.



This will greatly increase Golden State’s ceiling when Kuminga slows down trying to handle the ball and instead focuses on mastering his technique off the ball and in driving lanes for easy baskets.

Kuminga is playing for the trade deadline

The talent is there for Kuminga, and entering his fifth season, he is becoming the player he will likely be for his career.



He’s still only 22 years old, and embracing a simpler skill set will benefit him and his playing time aspirations, as well as the Warriors.



During non-Steph minutes, that’s where the young forward can test his matchup in transition, go downhill, or even take that contested mid-range shot he favors.



But if he wants significant playing time that boosts his trade value, he must become what the Warriors need him to be.