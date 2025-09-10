Warriors named top landing spot for 76ers’ athletic forward

The Golden State Warriors could soon trade for one of their former high-scoring forwards.

Warriors picked to reunite with Kelly Oubre Jr.

Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey identified Kelly Oubre Jr. as a prime candidate for the Warriors to mend fences with.

Oubre Jr. previously played for the Warriors during the 2020-21 season. His 15.1 points, along with his 6.1 rebounds per game for the Philadelphia 76ers in 2024-25, are a near carbon copy of his output from his stint with Golden State.

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

A model of consistency in the scoring department, Oubre Jr. could add muscle to Golden State’s bench. He brings more than offense to the table as well.

Would a reunion with Oubre Jr. work for Warriors?

During Oubre Jr.’s first run with the Warriors, Stephen Curry had just returned from a prior season that limited him to only five games played. Further, though the former added shot-making to their unit, Golden State finished with a winning percentage of 54.2 percent as the No. 9 seed in the West.

Heading into the new season, Golden State has a stronger array of players that need a couple more pieces to return to true championship contention. The 6-8 forward could be one of those for them.

In the final year of his current deal, owed $8.38 million for next season, Oubre Jr. would be a quality veteran addition. The Warriors could trade Trayce Jackson-Davis, coupled with Gui Santos to the 76ers in exchange for the 203-pound slasher.